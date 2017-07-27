Deer Park home catches fire on N. Spotted Rd.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

DEER PARK, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning at a home in Deer park in the 26000 block of N. Spotted Rd. The call originally came in as a wild land fire but was quickly upgraded to a structure fire.



When firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully involved and flames could be seen coming out of the roof.



One woman was inside the home at the time of the fire and she was able to make it out safely.



We do not know the cause of the fire at this time. Firefighters tell us without winds, there shouldn't be a concern about the fire spreading to the surrounding land.

UPDATE: Fire Chief Randy Johnson shares details of the fire that is still burning in the attic. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/3jIuyh9LzX — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) July 27, 2017

The black smoke continues to rise above the home here in Deer Park off of Spotted Rd. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/iRZtsYH9yp — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) July 27, 2017





