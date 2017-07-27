One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio State Fair's deadly accident when a ride broke apart. (all times local):
    
10:30 a.m.
    
Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people.
    
The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show passing marks on inspections of about three dozen items including cracks, brakes, proper assembly and installation of the Fire Ball ride.
    
The operating company, Amusements of America, submitted records of regular inspections and maintenance performed, as well as ride testing by an outside company.
    
Ohio completed its own inspections and granted a ride permit Wednesday for $150.
    
The fair reopened Thursday but all the rides were closed, pending further inspections.
    
___
    
9 a.m.
    
The Ohio State Fair is open again, but all its amusement rides remain closed a day after a thrill ride on the midway broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people.
    
Gov. John Kasich says all the rides will be closed until they are inspected and deemed safe. He will tour the fair in Columbus on Thursday.
    
Officials say the 18-year-old man who was killed was one of several people thrown to the ground when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned.
    
A video shows the ride's large arm in motion above its platform when a crashing sound is heard and a four-passenger carriage on the arm breaks apart.
    
___
    
7:30 a.m.
    
A Columbus fire official says the man killed after an "aggressive thrill ride" fell apart at the Ohio State Fair was 18.
    
WKRC-TV reports a Columbus Division of Fire spokesman says the seven people injured Wednesday night on the Fire Ball ride range in age from 13 to 41.
    
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said early Thursday it's treating three people, two in critical condition and one in serious condition.
    
The fair is reopening Thursday with rides not operating until they're deemed safe.
    
___
    
7 a.m.
    
A woman waiting to get on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair says she saw it break apart, sending riders into the air, one man to his death.
    
Kaylie Bellamy tells WCMH-TV it was chaos Wednesday night. She says she was run over trying to get out of the way.
    
The accident prompted California State Fair officials to close the Fire Ball ride there.
    
Ohio officials are investigating the cause of the accident. The ride had passed inspection before the fair in Columbus opened. They say the fair will reopen Thursday but the rides won't operate until they are deemed safe.
    
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said it's treating three people, two in critical condition and one seriously injured.
    
___
    
2:15 a.m.
    
The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.
    
But officials say the rides won't be running until they're all determined to be safe.
    
Dramatic video captured by a bystander Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging and spinning when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.
    
Officials say the man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown. Three of the injured are in critical condition.
    
Officials say the ride had passed its inspections.
    
In a statement early Thursday, the fair says its "hearts are heavy for the families of those involved."

