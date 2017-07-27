Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world's richest person

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world's richest personPosted: Updated:
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
Is there an alligator in Clear Lake?
YAKIMA, Wash. - A picture of what appears to be an alligator in Clear Lake is making the rounds on Facebook. The viral post has more than 4,000 shares and asks the question: Is there a gator among us? While it cannot be confirmed, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s likely not an alligator.>>
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.>>
Think twice before taking photos on Spokane railroad tracks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone is looking for that perfect photo with that beautiful backdrop. But a Facebook post has sparked quite a conversation. It was a photo of a woman taking a photo of a guy on railroad tracks. Those with Operation Lifesaver say it’s not only illegal it’s also dangerous. “This is becoming more and more prevalent,” says Travis Campbell, state director of Idaho Operation Lifesaver.>>
Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past. KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more. This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time. More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game.>>
Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house. This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River
PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.>>
Convicted felon breaks into assisted-living facility, brutally beats and rapes 71-year-old woman
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - King County prosecutors say a man who spent 19 years in California prison raped and brutalized a 71-year-old woman inside her Washington apartment at an assisted-living facility. 41-year-old Louis Arbee II was charged on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. Charging documents show he is accused of removing a screen from the woman's window on July 20 before crawling into her unit and raping her.>>
Crews search for teen who fell into Washington state falls
Rescue teams are searching for an 18-year-old woman who fell into falls in Washington state and never resurfaced. KOMO-TV reports that three young women were in Wallace Falls State Park in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two women made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.>>
Sheriff's deputy charged with sex assault on female inmate
A sheriff's deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate in a Clark County, Washington jail as the woman was preparing for a transfer to an Oregon facility. Christopher A. North made a first court appearance Thursday morning and says he is "zero threat to anybody.">>
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Texas school superintendent gets $106K severance after leaving loaded gun in school vehicle
HIGH ISLAND, Texas (AP) - A Texas school superintendent who admitted leaving her loaded gun in a school vehicle has reached a separation agreement under which she will maintain her $106,000 salary through January. The terms of the agreement between D'Ann Vonderau and the High Island school district board near Galveston include that she resign as superintendent effective July 17.>>
Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian. Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.>>
