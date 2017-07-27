Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world's richest person

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past. KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more. This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time. More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game.