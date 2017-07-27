Crews search for teen who fell into Washington state falls

NEAR GOLD BAR, Wash. (AP) - Rescue teams are searching for an 18-year-old woman who fell into falls in Washington state and never resurfaced.



KOMO-TV reports that three young women were in Wallace Falls State Park in Snohomish County on Wednesday.



Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two women made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.



When they looked back their friend was gone.



A sheriff's office spokesman says crews searched for the woman who fell from upper Wallace Falls for over an hour. The search was suspended due to darkness and slippery conditions.



Crews resumed searching Thursday.



A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the woman is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and is attending a local community college.



