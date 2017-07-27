Texas school superintendent gets $106K severance after leaving l - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Texas school superintendent gets $106K severance after leaving loaded gun in school vehicle

Posted: Updated:

HIGH ISLAND, Texas (AP) - A Texas school superintendent who admitted leaving her loaded gun in a school vehicle has reached a separation agreement under which she will maintain her $106,000 salary through January.
    
The terms of the agreement between D'Ann Vonderau and the High Island school district board near Galveston include that she resign as superintendent effective July 17.
    
The Galveston County Daily News reports she will work as a special assistant to the interim superintendent until Jan. 31.
    
Vonderau left the gun in a district SUV in May after traveling to a meeting in another school district, then forgot to retrieve the weapon.
    
It was discovered by a student-athlete when the High Island baseball team used the SUV to travel to a game. Nobody was hurt.
    
Galveston is 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston.
    
___
    
Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:30:36 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

  • Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday

    Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:03:55 GMT
    Seahawks tickets go on sale MondaySeahawks tickets go on sale Monday

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past. KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more. This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time. More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past. KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more. This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time. More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game.

    >>

  • Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base

    Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:00:07 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house.  This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. 

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house.  This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. 

    >>

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:30:36 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>
    •   