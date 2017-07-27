Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop lau - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

Posted: Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on woman's death in domestic dispute on cruise ship off Alaska (all times local):
    
9:15 a.m.
    
Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him.
    
A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.
    
The FBI says the woman, identified only as K.M., had a severe head wound. Manzanares has been arrested.
    
Court documents say a man entered the cabin and saw the woman on the floor covered in blood. Records say Manzanares grabbed his wife's body and dragged her to the balcony before the witness stopped him.
    
The FBI is investigating because the death occurred in U.S. waters.
    
___
    
12:01 a.m.
    
Federal authorities plan to announce charges in what has been described as a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship in U.S. waters off Alaska that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman. The FBI said a suspect is in custody.
    
Princess Cruises says the woman died Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess, which was on a weeklong trip that left Sunday from Seattle. The ship docked in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday morning.
    
Few details about the case were released as investigators went about their work. Passengers were kept aboard the ship for much of the day Wednesday.
    
The U.S. attorney's office announced that it would hold a news conference with representatives of the FBI and Coast Guard Thursday in Anchorage to announce the filing of federal charges in the case.
    
___
    
Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

  • Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

  • Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

  • Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River

