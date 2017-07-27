Convicted felon breaks into assisted-living facility, brutally b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Convicted felon breaks into assisted-living facility, brutally beats and rapes 71-year-old woman

41-year-old Louis Arbee was released from prison 2 years ago after serving 19 years. He broke into an apartment at an assisted living facility and brutally beat and raped a 71-year-old woman for over an hour. 41-year-old Louis Arbee was released from prison 2 years ago after serving 19 years. He broke into an apartment at an assisted living facility and brutally beat and raped a 71-year-old woman for over an hour.

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - King County prosecutors say a man who spent 19 years in California prison raped and brutalized a 71-year-old woman inside her Washington apartment at an assisted-living facility.         

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2vb8DQe ) 41-year-old Louis Arbee II was charged on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery.           

Charging documents show he is accused of removing a screen from the woman's window on July 20 before crawling into her unit and raping her.           

The victim was taken to Highline Hospital, where she was treated for brain bleeds, a possible broken nose and other injuries.          

Arbee is also accused of stealing the victim's cellphone and iPad and urinating on her floor before leaving through the same window he used to enter.         

The charging documents state his fingerprints were found on a window screen.

