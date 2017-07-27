Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday

Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past.

KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more.

This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time.

More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game. The Seahawks will sell half of those tickets, and the remaining tickets will be made available online to members of the Blue Pride wait list.

Seahawks training camp kicks off this Sunday.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/27/2017 8:18:43 AM (GMT -7:00)

