96-year-old vet gets his wish of visiting US Navy station

(AP) - A 96-year-old World War II veteran who dreamed of returning to a Navy installation to reminisce about his more than 20-year naval career got his wish.

Edmund DelBarone (del-bah-ROHN') toured Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island Thursday in a visit arranged by Denver-based nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime. After seeing some of the ships assigned to the base, he says he'd have no trouble taking them out to sea.

DelBarone attended boot camp in Newport after joining the Navy in 1940. A talented artist, DelBarone painted emblems for naval ships and murals for Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

The naval station has hosted reunions for World War II veterans, but requests have dwindled as the veterans aged.

A base spokeswoman says the station makes every effort to let veterans visit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/27/2017 12:20:17 PM (GMT -7:00)