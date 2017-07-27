Psychologists not liable for CIA interrogations, lawyers say

(AP) - Lawyers for two psychologists who helped craft the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror say their clients should be as free from liability as a worker for a company that supplied the Nazis with the poison gas used at concentration camps.

The American Civil Liberties Union argues the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they designed, including waterboarding. The group sued James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen on behalf of former detainees.

The sides plan arguments Friday in federal court in Washington state. The outcome will determine whether the lawsuit goes to trial.

The ACLU says the psychologists created the "torture methods," tested them on the CIA's first prisoner and formed a company that made $81 million.

Their lawyers say they were contractors and the CIA was responsible for the interrogations.

7/27/2017 1:02:50 PM (GMT -7:00)