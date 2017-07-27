Post Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing from a tribal organization

53-year-old Julianna Park from Post Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft from a tribal organization.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Parker was an employee of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe in its Natural Resources Department in the Land Services Program since 2009.

In 2015, an investigation revealed that Parker stole 15 checks totaling $12,870.09 that were meant for the tribe. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Parker altered and negotiated checks either by depositing them into her own account or cashing the leased land payment checks originally payable to the tribe.

Sentencing is set for November 28, 2017. The charge of theft from a tribal organization is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release of no more than three years and a $100 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police and the F.B.I.