Home in North Spokane County a total loss after fire

One woman was safely evacuated from her home when she woke up to her front porch in flames.

Firefighters were called to a fire on North Spotted Road around 6 am this morning and discovered flames engulfing a double wide manufactured home. One female occupant had evacuated safely, after being woken up by a family member who saw flames on the porch.

The home did contain working fire detectors. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews were unable to fight the fire from inside as the fire grew so intensely. One engine was assigned to protecting the surrounding brush, vehicles, and other houses because of the dry conditions.

Spokane County Fire District 4 responded with three fire engines and Stevens County Fire District 1 sent one engine to help with the fire.