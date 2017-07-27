Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

HELSINKI (AP) -- Polar bear mom Venus has gotten a summer treat - a chance to frolic in the snow with her eight-month-old cub despite the heat enveloping Finland's northern Lapland.

A pile of snow has been dumped onto their home at Ranua Wildlife Park, 760 kilometers (470 miles) north of Helsinki. It was donated by the Ruka ski center to help cool down the polar bears, who were suffering in unusual temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius (75 Fahrenheit).

Venus' cub, who has not been named yet, took his fledgling steps out of hibernation in March when he jumped out into the fresh Arctic snow. On Wednesday he enjoyed the new snow.

Ranua is home to 200 animals, including 50 other Arctic species such as arctic foxes, geese, cranes, minks, buzzards, owls, otters, reindeer and wolverine.

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An empty tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels with the cab resting on the road below when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley says the driver lost control on a wet road just after 7 a.m. Thursday, began to jackknife and struck a passenger vehicle before swerving off the side of Interstate 44. A towing crew later lowered the vehicle to the street below.

Wheatley says the driver of the tanker was treated at the scene. He says the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

St. Louis police spokesman Leah Freeman says the crash temporarily closed the Eads Bridge.



PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man who was in northern New York to get married set fire to eight cars after the nuptials were called off.

Police in Plattsburgh say officers responded early on July 9 to reports of several vehicles on fire in the north end of the city located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Canadian border. Officials say some vehicles sustained minor damage but at least two were totaled.

Police looked at hours of street surveillance video before focusing on 35-year-old Jimmy Williams as the suspect. He was tracked down in the Houston area and taken into custody.

Williams was brought back to Plattsburgh late Tuesday and charged with eight counts of arson. He's being held in jail on $50,000 cash bail. A message left with his attorney wasn't immediately returned.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- U.S. marshals say they found a New Hampshire "fugitive of the week" tanning in a family member's backyard in Massachusetts and arrested her.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force featured 35-year-old Amy Beth Tremblay in local media in New Hampshire on July 12. An arrest warrant had been issued for her in March on bail violations following a drug conspiracy charge.

The task force said Wednesday that tipsters reported seeing Tremblay sunning herself in a yard in Haverhill, Massachusetts. They showed up and arrested her.

Tremblay was jailed in Boscawen, New Hampshire. She was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord on Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.

Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.

A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.

The Sun Sentinel reports Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) -- Police have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of evading nearly $88,000 in tolls and fees.

A Port Authority of New Jersey and New York officer pulled over 60-year-old Anthony Cotugno, of Newark, after they say he drove through an E-ZPass lane on the George Washington Bridge without paying a toll on Wednesday.

Police say a records check showed he owes more than $40,700 in tolls and fees at Port Authority crossings and an additional $47,000 in unpaid tolls and fees on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Cotugno is charged with theft of service, toll evasion and a traffic violation. No telephone number was available to seek comment.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say an Italian restaurant in eastern Pennsylvania is apparently a favorite spot for one man - a burglary suspect jailed on charges he's broken into the place three times.

Forks Township police had already charged 32-year-old Maurice Greene for burglaries at DeLorenzo's Restaurant on Feb. 1 and Sept. 28 before they determined he was also responsible for a Sept. 7 break-in.

The (Allentown) Morning Call says Greene is accused of taking $1,318 worth of bottled alcoholic drinks and $432 in cash from the register. Police say they found his DNA on an open bottle of Smirnoff Ice left on the bar during the break-in.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Greene in the latest set of charges including burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

He's in the Northampton County jail.

Manhattan, NY - This was the ultimate walk of shame.

An underage New Jersey party girl discovered that sleeping it off isn't always the answer after drunkenly passing out in the bathroom of a Manhattan bar - and waking up Friday morning to find herself alone and locked inside the nightspot.

"She was a little upset," a police source said. "She woke up, and she was in the bathroom."

The reveler had been tossing back drinks with a gal pal when she nodded off on the floor of the bar's rest room some time before workers closed up at 4 a.m., sources said.

She woke up a few hours later, freaked out and called 911 at 7:55 a.m., according to cops.

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -- Police in New York are looking for the owner of a 77-pound tortoise found on the side of a road.

Newsday reports police in Nassau County found the large African spurred tortoise in the Massapequa area.

The animal was brought to Dr. Ned Horowitz and his staff at the Massapequa Pet Vet on Wednesday. Horowitz says they were relieved to receive the "pleasant" and "domesticated" spurred tortoise instead of an alligator snapping turtle, which are frequently found in the area. He says the tortoise appears to be well cared for and believes it may have escaped from its owner's home.

Nassau County police's peculiar roadside discovery comes days after New York City police recovered another African spurred tortoise that was stolen from a Queens environmental center.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) -- Mary Boone of Spring Hill, Florida, did not have a good night's sleep.

Awakened by a loud bang around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, she looked outside and saw the driveway buckling under her car.

She says she hurried out to move it, but just as she got in, the driveway collapsed and the car fell nose-first into a 6-foot (2-meter) deep hole.

She told news outlets that she managed to get out, scraping her leg in the process, but now the hole stretches about 30 feet under her home, which had to be evacuated.

Hernando County officials said in an email that water from a broken main washed away sandy soil.

Officials plan fix the pipe, fill the hole, and determine any damage to the building.

