Seattle mayor's accuser alleges defamation, wants $1M-plus

(AP) - A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him decades ago has demanded more than $1 million from the city, saying Murray defamed him.



The Seattle Times reports that Delvonn Heckard filed the $1 million to $3 million claim Wednesday. He says the mayor used his position to falsely accuse Heckard of participating in an "anti-gay right wing conspiracy" against the mayor. Both Heckard and Murray are gay.



The mayor's spokesman declined to comment and referred questions to the city's finance department, which said it does not comment on open claims.



Heckard is one of four men who have accused Murray of sexually abusing them years ago. Murray denies the claims but declined to seek re-election. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are a victim of sex abuse, but Heckard has said he wanted his name made public.



___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)