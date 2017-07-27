State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in MexicoPosted: Updated:
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Convicted felon breaks into assisted-living facility, brutally beats and rapes 71-year-old woman
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - King County prosecutors say a man who spent 19 years in California prison raped and brutalized a 71-year-old woman inside her Washington apartment at an assisted-living facility. 41-year-old Louis Arbee II was charged on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. Charging documents show he is accused of removing a screen from the woman's window on July 20 before crawling into her unit and raping her.>>
Apple kills iPod nano, shuffle
The Latest: GOP senators worry about 'skinny' health bill
Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River
PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.>>
State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts. In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool.>>
Seattle mayor's accuser alleges defamation, wants $1M-plus
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him decades ago has demanded more than $1 million from the city, saying Murray defamed him. The Seattle Times reports that Delvonn Heckard filed the $1 million to $3 million claim Wednesday. He says the mayor used his position to falsely accuse Heckard of participating in an "anti-gay right wing conspiracy" against the mayor. Both Heckard and Murray are gay.>>
The Latest: House passes $788B bill for military, wall
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure (all times local): 5:20 p.m. The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP>>
Home in North Spokane County a total loss after fire
One woman was evacuated from her home when she woke up to her front porch in flames. Firefighters were called to a fire on North Spotted Road around 6 am this morning and discovered flames engulfing a double wide manufactured home. One female occupant had evacuated safely, after being woken up by a family member who saw flames on the porch. Fire crews were unable to fight the fire from inside as the fire grew so intensely.>>
Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house. This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.>>
Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House. The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a workplace comedy will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified. Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White House-hold with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part.>>
Post Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing from a tribal organization
POST FALLS, Idaho - 53-year-old Julianna Park from Post Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft from a tribal organization. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Parker was an employee of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe in its Natural Resources Department in the Land Services Program since 2009. In 2015, an investigation revealed that Parker stole 15 checks totaling $12,870.09 that were meant for the tribe.>>
