KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind

Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley."

"You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson.

Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why.

"We wake up every morning and look out here," she said.

But lately, the views are leading to panic instead of peace. The couple has had multiple health issues that have stopped them in their tracks.

"It's dry, tall, out of control," Cynthia said of their lawn.

Their fears are supported by memories. A few years ago, flames came dangerously close to the area in a wildfire. While the couple didn't live in the community then, stories from friends have left them rattled.

"I look for (flames) all the time," Cynthia said.

Fire crews are adamant, it's defensible space that often saves home. The Carlson's know that, but say there's no way to get it on their own.

"One spark and it's gone."

With no where else to turn, they called Hayley.

That's when Hayley called KCSO to ask if they were aware of any resources for the couple. Instead, she was told seven deputies would spend their day off taking care of it themselves.

The couple calls the deputies their "heroes." Detective Dennis Stinebaugh said it's their pleasure to take care of the community and people they love to serve.

"It's just part of who we are, and we don't mind helping out," he said.

Glenn Carlson continues to recover after the heart attack.

And while KCSO deputies said they wish they could help out everyone in a similar situation, there's just no way that's possible. That's why Hayley dug into what resources are available to help with the defensible space issue. She learned in Washington, you can actually get professionals to walk your property with you and give you advice on how to make it better. Idaho also has some resources.

IDAHO: http://idahofirewise.org/firewise-homes/

WASHINGTON: Call 509.684.7474 for more information on protecting your home.