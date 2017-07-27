The Latest: GOP senators worry about 'skinny' health bill

(AP) - The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):



6:10 p.m.



Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new health care plan being crafted by GOP leaders - unless they get a guarantee from Speaker Paul Ryan that it will not pass the House as-is.



Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin say they can't support the so-called "skinny repeal" taking shape in the Senate because it would wreak havoc on health insurance markets.



They say they will vote in favor of it only as a vehicle to open House-Senate negotiations on a more comprehensive bill.



But in light of rumors that the House could pass the bill as-is, they are looking for a guarantee from Ryan that that won't happen.



Their opposition is enough to sink the "skinny bill."



___



12:12 p.m.



The country's biggest organization of health plans is opposing the Senate Republicans' latest approach to scrapping the Obama health care law.



America's Health Insurance Plans wrote to Senate leaders, saying that ending the requirement for people to buy insurance, without strengthening insurance markets, would produce "higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers and fewer people covered next year."



GOP leaders unable to win enough votes for a broad revamping of Obama's law are now focusing on a far narrower bill repealing a handful of the least popular provisions.



Republicans say no decisions have been finalized. But they've said one leading idea is to eliminate tax penalties on people not buying coverage, effectively ending that requirement.



The Senate is expected to finish the legislation by Friday.



___



4:39 a.m.



Senate Republicans are lowering their expectations on repealing and replacing "Obamacare." They're making plans to try to pass a narrowly focused bill undoing just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's landmark health care reform law.



After successive failed votes on other plans, Republicans are coming to believe that what's being called a "skinny repeal" may be the only thing that can pass and keep the process moving. And it's not even clear if that will pass.



It should all come to a head Thursday on the Senate floor with a rare and frenzied procedural oddity called a "vote-a-rama" where all sides can offer unlimited amendments in rapid succession. Some Senators are expecting Thursday's session to extend deep into Friday morning.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)