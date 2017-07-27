Jail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct case

(AP) - A Clark County corrections deputy has been arrested in a sexual misconduct case involving a female prisoner.

The Columbian newspaper reports that 29-year-old Christopher A. North made his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, and told the judge he's "ready to be a man about what happened."

North was being held on $50,000 bail for investigation of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion and second-degree custodial sexual misconduct. According to investigators, North approached the woman as she was in a private changing area of the Clark County jail on July 11 and performed a sex act.

Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Robinson called it "an egregious abuse of authority."

