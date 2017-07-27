Stranger rushes to save toddler hit by car

"I don't consider myself a guardian angel.”

Wise words from a mom who helped potentially save the life of a toddler that wasn't even hers after the little girl was hit by a car.

“I'm very blessed that I had the conscience of mind to react the way that I did,” she said.

The mom, who wants to remain anonymous, says she was already at the apartments after the accident happened.

“Something is not right so I put my truck into reverse and I had pulled in and immediately had run over, I could tell something was wrong with the little girl,” she said.

Mom says she was just doing what her motherly instincts compelled her to do.

“Immediately I started performing CPR on her and I was three chest compressions in and I heard her make a noise,” she said.

She then waited a second, and then kept going.

“Three or four more chest compressions and then she started to cough and a little bit of a cry,” she said.

All while trying to keep the toddler’s family under control.

“Mom reassure her that you're here, she's okay, you know sing to her, talk to her,” she recalled.

At that point, police and EMS had arrived.

She says she’s glad to have re-learned CPR just a few months prior.

Mom says you may never know if you’re going to need to use it.

“Know CPR and how to administer that, not only for adults, but children as well because there are a little bit of different guidelines for that, it was very scary,” she said.

She wanted to pass along her prayers to the girl’s family, at last check; police say she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.