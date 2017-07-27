BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

“Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them.

Lopez says the thief took the bike out of her garage located on E. Central Ave. near Nevada and Francis.

It was her favorite memento from her son, Dilon Kohn, who died in January of 2016 after battling Cystic Fibrosis.

“If you have a heart bring the bike back,” said Lopez. “You can even toss it over the gate. I don’t care if it comes back at two in the morning. This is a bike that is not replaceable.”

The bike is green with pegs on the front and pack wheels. The left brake handle is missing.

If you know where the bike is, or have a clue for police, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

