New wells test positive for firefighting chemicals

Fairchild officials sent out a press release on Thursday, stating that 50 of the wells to the north of the Fairchild Air Force base were tested for contaminants and 21 of the wells were above the EPA's safe recommendation for firefighting chemicals.



19 of the wells to the north tested positive for the compounds in the chemicals, but at much lower concentrations.



Back in May, Airway Heights found those same chemicals in drinking water at levels way above the EPA's recommendations. For three weeks, those who lived in Airway Heights could not cook or drink the water from the city and had to use bottled water instead.



It is unclear how the chemicals ended up north of the base. The chemicals were discovered south and east of the base at a training site where firefighters practiced putting out aircraft fires.



For those who do have a well to the north that are impacted by this, the Air Force is providing bottled drinking water until a long term solution has been implemented.