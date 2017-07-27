Lemonade stand makes an impact for those in need

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade! One local family is selling lemonade not just for fun but to teach their children about charity.

"They (my sons) have everything they need. They have tons of toys and I just thought that if we are going to do a lemonade stand, that it would be a good idea for them to learn about community service," said Megan Rowe, mother to Robby and Joe.

Rowe is teaching her 7-year-old boy Robby and 2-year-old Joe about charity. "We just wanted to do something special," said Robby.

They're raising money and donating it to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery which is an organization that provides parents a safe place to bring their children in a face of crisis.

"There's so many people who are doing great things to improve Spokane and I think that it's good to be a part of that, you know building up your community. I want them to be good citizens," said Rowe.

In case you missed the lemonade stand this time, don't worry, there's another time you can come on Monday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. off of Overbluff Road.

The family says they are hoping to raise $100. So far they've raised about $40.

The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery tells us they are very grateful for what they are doing.