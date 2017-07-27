Spokane police search for Browne's Addition burglar

Spokane Police are looking for a man who they say made himself at home in an empty apartment in Browne’s Addition.

They say Cody Burgess and two other people lived in a fully furnished apartment for 3 weeks after breaking in. The two other people were arrested, but Burgess escaped through a window.

He has warrants out for his arrest and from this most recent case, police say they have developed probable cause for malicious mischief and burglary.

When police went into the apartment initially, they saw the place was trashed.

“They turned a very nice apartment into a very trashed apartment,” says Officer John O’Brien.

There were piles of garbage and graffiti on the walls. The carpet was absolutely filthy too. The property owner estimates that it will cost around $3,000 to get the apartment back to the way it was.

Police were notified after a tenant noticed that a TV had gone missing from the common area of the complex. Property owners then found out that this apartment that hadn’t been rented out had people living in there.

Police say Burgess tends to hang out around Browne’s Addition. If you know where he is, call police.