Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room.

This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset.

“At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says.

She was out on her porch watching some videos on her phone when she saw a car pass by. She didn’t think anything of it until the unthinkable happened.

“All of a sudden we hear pop, pop, pop, pop. And then we felt debris hit our faces,” she says.

She initially thought it was fireworks, but ran for cover. She later found the bullet holes that pierced her 1-year-old boy’s bedroom.

“They started firing probably right where we were on the porch. There was actually a little piece of bullet in our porch right where we were standing that probably went in between us,” she says.

You could still see the bullet holes in the side of her house.

“You see it happen to other people and you never expect it to happen to you I guess. My worry is just for my son mostly. He's my first priority,” she says.

She didn't get a good look at the car, but hopes people can keep an eye out.

“Watch out for anything. Because everyone around here has kids and I wouldn't want anything to happen to anybody especially their kids,” Pipkin says.

If anyone has surveillance video or information, call police.