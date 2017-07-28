Canadian who tried to smuggle cocaine by boat gets 13 years

SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who tried to smuggle 90 pounds (41 kilograms) of cocaine from the U.S. by boat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting extradition for more than a decade.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says 53-year-old Kevin Donald Kerfoot, of Surrey, British Columbia, was the organizer of the smuggling ring. His co-conspirators were arrested near Bellingham, Washington, in 2005 as they tried to move the cocaine up Interstate 5 and onto a boat for shipment to Canada.



Kerfoot was finally brought to the U.S., where he pleaded guilty in April.



The other members of the smuggling ring were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three years to 6½ years. They have all been released after serving their sentences.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)