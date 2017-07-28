Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles.
    
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints about exhaust odors and fears of carbon monoxide in an investigation started last year. Among the complaints were three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea and headaches.
    
Many complaints came from police departments, including two crashes with injuries and another injury allegedly from carbon monoxide exposure.
    
The agency says it will examine Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles. Ford has said previously it is cooperating with the investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:22:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

  • 3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:40:59 GMT

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks

    Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-28 12:18:37 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles.  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles.  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.

    >>

  • Canadian who tried to smuggle cocaine by boat gets 13 years

    Canadian who tried to smuggle cocaine by boat gets 13 years

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-07-28 12:14:28 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who tried to smuggle 90 pounds (41 kilograms) of cocaine from the U.S. by boat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting extradition for more than a decade. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says 53-year-old Kevin Donald Kerfoot, of Surrey, British Columbia, was the organizer of the smuggling ring. His co-conspirators were arrested near Bellingham, Washington, in 2005 as they tried to move the cocaine up Interstate 5.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who tried to smuggle 90 pounds (41 kilograms) of cocaine from the U.S. by boat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting extradition for more than a decade. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says 53-year-old Kevin Donald Kerfoot, of Surrey, British Columbia, was the organizer of the smuggling ring. His co-conspirators were arrested near Bellingham, Washington, in 2005 as they tried to move the cocaine up Interstate 5.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:31:26 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

    >>
    •   