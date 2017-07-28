Knife wielding man killed in Wenatchee officer involved shooting

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, a knife-wielding man has been killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly after 10pm in an Albertson's parking lot on N. Miller street.



Police say a 911 call came in reporting a male who was screaming and had a knife in his hand. As Officers responded to the scene, the caller eventually reported the male with the knife was approaching the 911 caller while they were still on the line.

A Wenatchee Police Officer arrived at the location and came into contact with the armed, confrontational suspect who was ultimately shot. Aid was summoned within one minute of the shooting and was on scene within minutes.

The suspect was transported from the scene by ambulance and later died at Central Washington Hospital. The suspect is not being named at this time until full notifications are completed.

The Officer is also not being named at this time in accordance with department procedure. The Officer has been placed on administrative leave as a routine part of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.



The investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will follow as it becomes available.