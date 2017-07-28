Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birthPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
Knife wielding man killed in Wenatchee officer involved shooting
Knife wielding man killed in Wenatchee officer involved shooting
KHQ.COM - According to the Wenatchee Police Department, a knife-wielding man has been killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly after 10pm in an Albertson's parking lot on N. Miller street. Police say a 911 call came in reporting a male who was screaming and had a knife in his hand.>>
KHQ.COM - According to the Wenatchee Police Department, a knife-wielding man has been killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly after 10pm in an Albertson's parking lot on N. Miller street. Police say a 911 call came in reporting a male who was screaming and had a knife in his hand.>>
Sex abuse victim says ex-priest shouldn't be 'in the outside world' as he's likely to re-offend
Sex abuse victim says ex-priest shouldn't be 'in the outside world' as he's likely to re-offend
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - A lawyer who represented dozens of men who say they were abused by a former Boston Roman Catholic priest who's been released from prison says the man shouldn't be in "the outside world" where he can gain access to children. Paul Shanley was released from a prison in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy.>>
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - A lawyer who represented dozens of men who say they were abused by a former Boston Roman Catholic priest who's been released from prison says the man shouldn't be in "the outside world" where he can gain access to children. Paul Shanley was released from a prison in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy.>>
Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks
Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.>>
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.>>
Canadian who tried to smuggle cocaine by boat gets 13 years
Canadian who tried to smuggle cocaine by boat gets 13 years
SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who tried to smuggle 90 pounds (41 kilograms) of cocaine from the U.S. by boat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting extradition for more than a decade. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says 53-year-old Kevin Donald Kerfoot, of Surrey, British Columbia, was the organizer of the smuggling ring. His co-conspirators were arrested near Bellingham, Washington, in 2005 as they tried to move the cocaine up Interstate 5.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who tried to smuggle 90 pounds (41 kilograms) of cocaine from the U.S. by boat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting extradition for more than a decade. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says 53-year-old Kevin Donald Kerfoot, of Surrey, British Columbia, was the organizer of the smuggling ring. His co-conspirators were arrested near Bellingham, Washington, in 2005 as they tried to move the cocaine up Interstate 5.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.>>
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County
Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County. Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time.>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County. Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>