Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl.



The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.



Laeger was driving a tractor-trailer south on Interstate 15 on Nov. 24, 2015, when his front driver's side tire blew out. Laeger's attorney, Justin Oleson, says Laeger was attempting to regain control of the vehicle when his truck went into northbound traffic and collided head-on with a minivan.



Madelyn Holbrook was riding in the front seat of the minivan. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Elena Holbrook, and three other children survived the crash.

