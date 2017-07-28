Pentagon confirms North Korea launches missile with range to reach U.S. territory

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. believes the missile launched by North Korea was an intercontinental ballistic missile.



That means that in theory it had enough range to reach portions of U.S. territory.



The spokesman, Capt. Jeff Davis, said Friday the missile did not pose a threat to North America but traveled about 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.



The missile was launched on a lofted, or heightened, trajectory, limiting the lateral distance it traveled. Davis did not elaborate on US calculations, but the theoretical range of a ballistic missile can be estimated from the altitude it achieved and the lateral distance it traveled. To be of ICBM range, the missile would have to be capable of traveling at least 5,500 kilometers.

