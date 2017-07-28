Coeur d'Alene's Catholic leaders shun religious art sculpture

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho art gallery has received some flak from the Catholic community for a sculpture sitting in its storefront window.



Coeur d'Alene Press reported Thursday that Bob Runkle, who attends St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d'Alene, said a network of parishioners from at least two Catholic parishes have appealed to Art Spirit Gallery to remove the sculpture.



The piece depicts Our Lady of Guadalupe in the style of the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday when those who have died are remembered and celebrated.



It shows a veiled figure standing with hands clasped in prayer. One breast is exposed and her face appears skeletal with lips sewn shut.



Store owner Blair Williams says this is the sixth time the sculpture has been in the window, but the first time it has caused concern.



