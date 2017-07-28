Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictorPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor
Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face. The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the unnamed 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday afternoon asking for help. The boa constrictor was one of two snakes she'd rescued the day before.>>
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face. The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the unnamed 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday afternoon asking for help. The boa constrictor was one of two snakes she'd rescued the day before.>>
Coeur d'Alene's Catholic leaders shun religious art sculpture
Coeur d'Alene's Catholic leaders shun religious art sculpture
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho art gallery has received some flak from the Catholic community for a sculpture sitting in its storefront window. Coeur d'Alene Press reported Thursday that Bob Runkle, who attends St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d'Alene, said a network of parishioners from at least two Catholic parishes have appealed to Art Spirit Gallery to remove the sculpture.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho art gallery has received some flak from the Catholic community for a sculpture sitting in its storefront window. Coeur d'Alene Press reported Thursday that Bob Runkle, who attends St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d'Alene, said a network of parishioners from at least two Catholic parishes have appealed to Art Spirit Gallery to remove the sculpture.>>
Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics
Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror are battling to have a lawsuit from former detainees dismissed. Lawyers for James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen say they were contractors and the CIA was responsible for the interrogations. But the American Civil Liberties Union says the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror are battling to have a lawsuit from former detainees dismissed. Lawyers for James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen say they were contractors and the CIA was responsible for the interrogations. But the American Civil Liberties Union says the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they>>
Washington kills wolf that attacked cattle in Stevens County
Washington kills wolf that attacked cattle in Stevens County
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State officials have killed a wolf in northeast Washington to prevent more livestock attacks. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that one wolf was killed last week. It did not provide details about the killing. Officials say removal operations are continuing.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State officials have killed a wolf in northeast Washington to prevent more livestock attacks. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that one wolf was killed last week. It did not provide details about the killing. Officials say removal operations are continuing.>>
Family spokeswoman: British baby Charlie Gard has died
Family spokeswoman: British baby Charlie Gard has died
LONDON (AP) - Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died. He would have turned 1 next week. Charlie suffered from a rare genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrome, that caused brain damage and left him unable to breathe unaided.>>
LONDON (AP) - Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died. He would have turned 1 next week. Charlie suffered from a rare genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrome, that caused brain damage and left him unable to breathe unaided.>>
Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to salute and say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. Cena the black lab received a hero's farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.>>
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to salute and say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. Cena the black lab received a hero's farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.>>
Pentagon confirms North Korea launches missile with range to reach U.S. territory
Pentagon confirms North Korea launches missile with range to reach U.S. territory
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. believes the missile launched by North Korea was an intercontinental ballistic missile. That means that in theory it had enough range to reach portions of U.S. territory. The spokesman, Capt. Jeff Davis, said Friday the missile did not pose a threat to North America but traveled about 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. believes the missile launched by North Korea was an intercontinental ballistic missile. That means that in theory it had enough range to reach portions of U.S. territory. The spokesman, Capt. Jeff Davis, said Friday the missile did not pose a threat to North America but traveled about 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.>>
Oregon governor authorizes National Guard for solar eclipse
Oregon governor authorizes National Guard for solar eclipse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Gov. Kate Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during next month's total solar eclipse. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the National Guard will stage six aircraft and about 150 soldiers and airmen ahead of the Aug. 21 celestial event. The moon's shadow first hits Oregon as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and up...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Gov. Kate Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during next month's total solar eclipse. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the National Guard will stage six aircraft and about 150 soldiers and airmen ahead of the Aug. 21 celestial event. The moon's shadow first hits Oregon as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and up...>>
The Latest: Husband accused of killing wife on cruise ship appointed public offender
The Latest: Husband accused of killing wife on cruise ship appointed public offender
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a woman's death in what authorities called a domestic dispute on a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska (all times local): A federal judge has appointed a public defender for a Utah man charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise ship. Kenneth Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, appeared to be crying at times before the start of the hearing and near the start when U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy began speaking.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a woman's death in what authorities called a domestic dispute on a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska (all times local): A federal judge has appointed a public defender for a Utah man charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise ship. Kenneth Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, appeared to be crying at times before the start of the hearing and near the start when U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy began speaking.>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>