Kootenai County Lieutenant Paramedic recognized for hard work on and off duty

Another busy day at Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Station 2, but not too busy to recognize one of their own

A Lieutenant Paramedic, Jim Oxenrider, was just named the 2016 American Legion Paramedic of the year for the state of Idaho.

"Jim's a top performer, comes to work everyday with a smile on his face and gives great customer service," said Fire Chief Warren Merritt.

"I was very surprised," said Jim. "Caught me very off guard because that's not something that we do this for on a daily basis- for accolades or awards."

He started his career volunteering in 1998 before being hired on full time by Kootenai Fire and Rescue in 2002.

Jim's work extends outside the fire house.

"He's an instructor over at Inland Health Services, he's an advanced life care support teacher, he does PALS which is Pediatric Advanced Life Support, he's an extremely knowledgeable paramedic," says Fire Chief Merritt.

An award fitting for a man who continues to go above and beyond in his line of work not only while on duty but off duty as well.

"It was very humbling and honoring to hear the nomination and then win the award," said Jim.

To Jim from all of us here at KHQ, we would like to congratulate you on being this year's American Legion Paramedic of the year.