President Trump tweets about new Chief of Staff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump tweets about new Chief of Staff

Posted: Updated:
by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
Connect
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

(AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump replacing Reince Priebus as chief of staff (all times local):
    
5:30 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says the aide he's replacing as chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is a "good man."
    
Trump made the comment to reporters after he tweeted the news that Priebus' successor as chief of staff is the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.
    
He added of the retired Marine general: "John Kelly will do a fantastic job."
    
Priebus' hold on the White House job has long been in question, more so this week after Trump's new communications director bad-mouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus's objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president.
    
Trump is calling Kelly "a true star" of the administration. Trump also tweeted his thanks to Priebus.
    
___
    
5:05 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.
    
That means Reince Priebus is out.
    
Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."
    
Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.
    
Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."
    
Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

___

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Reince Priebus is out and John F. Kelly is in. This is all according to a tweet sent out by President Donald Trump today.

Priebus has served President Trump since his first day in office on January 20, 2017.

John F. Kelly was previously the Secretary for Homeland Security.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:17:23 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs

    Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:04:16 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers.  The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls.  The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both.  According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers. 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers.  The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls.  The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both.  According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers. 

    >>

  • Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:47:29 GMT
    Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfiresFirefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County. The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area. The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County. The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area. The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have 

    >>

  • Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death

    Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:43:36 GMT

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges.

    >>

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges.

    >>
    •   