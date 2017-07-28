Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th

LEXINGTON, KY (WLEX) - When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.

"I had actually taken a call the day before, so I thought really that I was working up to the last minute. But this was literally 'til the last second," said Dr. Amanda Hess.

Before the obstetrician could give birth to her own child, she decided to help deliver a baby girl being born down the hall. She said that the other physician who was on call had just left.

"I put on some boots over my flip flops and found another gown to cover myself up and did put my stuff to deliver on and delivered a baby," said Dr. Hess.

Her own contractions were just minutes away from starting.

"Pretty amazing what she did. I feel very lucky she was there and the type of person she is and step up to do what she did. We really appreciate her," said Haillday Johnson.

Dr. Hess had a baby girl too.

An ex-cheerleader and a county prosecutor in Florida are calling it quits -- partly because she's a fan of President Trump, and he isn't.

Dave Aronberg, 46, a Palm Beach County State Attorney, and his wife, Lynn, said in a press release Thursday that she is "amicably" divorcing her husband due to her feeling "increasingly isolated in the marriage."

The former Dolphins cheerleader announced the divorce via press release.

That's due, in part, to the fact that Lynn is a "staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump," unlike her husband.

Adding to their opposing political positions, children were a concern in the marriage, according to the release, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she's getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012. His spokesman said Aronberg had no comment.



A huge mako shark got himself into a sticky situation earlier this month after the razor-toothed fish hopped onto a boat off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., and got caught in the boat's guard rail, a terrifying video shows.

The massive shark was filmed by Don Law from Outlaw Fishing Charters and his team after the fish got caught on July 6, according to the International Business Times.

The video of the shark showed it wailing and wiggling to get itself free. The shark thrashed and chewed the pole while trying to release itself, eventually starting to bleed from its mouth.

"Oh my God! He jumped onto the boat," a person is heard yelling in the video. Other voices in the background were heard discussing how to help the shark, while others admired the fish's size.

Later in the video, the fishermen used a fishing line to grab the head of the shark while another person used a rope and tied its tail. The shark is lowered into the water before it swam off.

The fishermen estimated the shark weighed somewhere between 132-298 pounds and was 10-feet long.

QUEBEC CITY (AP) - There are lucky men, and then there's Jules Parent.

For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebec retiree has won a million Canadian dollars playing the lottery.

Parent muses, "Was I born under a good star?"

He showed up at lottery offices to pick up a check for $1,222,069 after winning the jackpot from an online play worth $3.20. Loto-Quebec places the odds of such a bet at about one in 23 million.

Parent also won $1 million back in 2008.

He said Thursday that gambling is one of his favorite pastimes along with walking, hunting and fishing, and he intends to keep playing. He also plans to build a new home.

In Parent's words: "It won't be a castle, but it will be in the modern style."

MONKTON, Vt. (AP) - Botanists in Vermont say a flowering plant long thought to be extinct in the state is making a comeback.

Botanist Everett Marshall was hiking with his wife, Deb Parrella, in the Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton recently. She saw the small purple flowers of the native winged loosestrife while crossing a boardwalk through a wet meadow. A guidebook confirmed the identification.

The state says a small number of winged loosestrife plants were last observed by a botanist in Middlebury in 1979. Before that, there were only eight records of the plant in Vermont, the most recent in 1933.

The winged loosestrife is closely related to purple loosestrife, which is native to Europe and Asia and is invasive in Vermont.

The 365-acre Raven Ridge is owned by The Nature Conservancy.

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio woman called 911 in a panic Thursday afternoon with ample reason: A 5 1/2-foot long boa constrictor she had rescued a day earlier had wrapped itself around her neck, was biting her face and wouldn't let go.

"Please hurry," the frightened woman told a dispatcher. "He's biting my nose."

The dispatcher sent firefighters and police to the woman's home in Sheffield Lake, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Cleveland in Lorain County, but seemed stumped.

"I've never heard of this before," the dispatcher is heard saying in a recording of the woman's call.

Rescuers arrived within minutes and found the woman lying in the bloodied driveway of her home, the snake holding tight just as she described. A firefighter cut off the snake's head with a pocket knife and the 45-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The woman told the dispatcher during the call she had rescued two boa constrictors on Wednesday and that she owned nine ball pythons.

LONDON (AP) -- A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a "miracle escape," but the car was not so lucky.

South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it "went airborne (and) burst into flames" beside a highway in northern England.

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia, worth about 200,000 pounds ($260,000) new, ended up a burning heap in a field.

The police said in a Facebook statement that the driver "only had minor cuts and bruises" after Thursday's smash, but they also detected "a sense of damaged pride."

The force said the driver told officers: "I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago."

Police urged local drivers to take care on the roads.

LONDON (AP) -- Dull and Boring, meet Bland.

Dull, Scotland and Boring, Oregon, two small communities united by unexciting names, have joined forces with a third: Bland Shire, Australia.

Dull and Boring became sister communities in 2012, after a Scottish woman passed through the U.S. town on a cycling holiday. Officials say the relationship has boosted the profile of both places.

Dull officials on Friday hosted the mayor of the region of Bland Shire, New South Wales, at a reception to celebrate the third member of a club dubbed the League of Extraordinary Communities.

Bland Shire and Boring are both named after early residents, William Bland and William Boring, while Dull's name may come from a Gaelic word for meadow.

Boring has a population of about 10,000 while Bland Shire has about 6,000 people and Dull is a hamlet with just 84 occupants.

Dennis Melloy, provost of the Perth and Kinross region that's home to Dull, said the relationship with Boring and Bland had "created a real feel-good factor for their communities with quirky names."

And he said the alliance could expand.

"We've found Ordinary and Dreary, both in America, and I think they could soon be part of it all," he said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial.

The Columbus Dispatch reports attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

He says his client should get a new trial or have his charges dismissed.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien and the court's administrative judge say they've never heard of evidence going missing during jury deliberations. Heroin and methamphetamine used as evidence didn't go missing.

O'Brien says that it's premature to blame jurors for the missing pills and that their disappearance doesn't affect the facts of the case.

The Franklin County sheriff's office is investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

OKLAHOMA CITY - A right fielder with the Reno Aces likely has a headache following a bizarre home-run by an Oklahoma City outfielder.

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Dodgers were taking on the Reno Aces for the first of a four-game series.

In the eighth inning, Oklahoma City's Alex Verdugo hit a fly ball into right field.

It appeared as though Reno's right fielder Zach Borenstein was all set to catch the ball and stop the play in its tracks.

However, he lost sight of the ball and was hit in the head by the baseball. The force then sent the ball over the fence, giving Oklahoma City a three-run homer.

Despite Verduga's amazing play, Reno won the game 9 to 7.