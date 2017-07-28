Flags fly at half-staff over weekend to honor fallen Washington Marine

Spokane Mayor David Condon has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Sunday, July 30 in remembrance of Tacoma, Washington native Marine Corporal Collin Schaaff.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Corporal Collin Schaaff,” said Mayor Condon. “We encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor his memory.”

The Governor’s Office will allow agencies to lower flags at the close of business on Friday, July 28. Flags should remain at half-staff until the end of the day Sunday or first thing Monday morning, July 31.

Services for Cpl. Collin Schaaff will be held Sunday in Kent, Washington. Cpl. Schaaff passed away on July 10 during an aircraft mishap over Leflore County, Mississippi.