Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death

(AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate.



Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the killing.



DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said Monday that Southaven police said they fired after a pit bull dog burst out of the house as they searched for a suspect - and after a man pointed a gun at them through an open door. Wells has disputed authorities' accounts of the shooting.

