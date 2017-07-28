Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

(AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County.

The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area.

The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have managed to contain about 5 percent of the fire.

Firefighters are battling other fires in the Lolo forest as well as in the Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Bitterroot, Helena and Lewis and Clark national forests. Grass fires also are being fought in other areas of the state.

Another fire near Roundup north of Billings is threatening some nearby homes.

7/28/2017 2:07:16 PM (GMT -7:00)