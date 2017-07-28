Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs

Puppy patrol: the Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers.

The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls.

The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both.

According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers.