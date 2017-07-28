Semi trucks catch fire at Flying J truck stop in Post Falls

Emergency personnel are on scene of a fire involving two semi trucks at the Flying J in Post Falls.

Crews on scene say the fire started on the truck on the right and flames spread to the second truck, but personnel are unsure what sparked the flames.

The right truck was carrying potatoes and the left truck was carrying newspaper ads.

The driver of the left truck escaped the fire uninjured and crews on scene are currently treating the driver of the right truck for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.