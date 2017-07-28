Car stolen during Meals on Wheels delivery

Car stolen during Meals on Wheels deliveryPosted: Updated:
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
UPDATE: Bike stolen from teen who died returned to mother
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Avista warns customers about new phone scam
Avista is alerting customers to beware of phone calls from anyone pretending to be Avista employees. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an Avista representative demanding immediate payment or asking for confidential information, immediately end the call. Some scammers have duplicated the Avista phone greeting and the caller ID to seem exactly like Avista. Be aware of these red flags: The scammer becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and...>>
Official: Man hit 19 times, survives Vegas police shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A police official says a 37-year-old man was shot 19 times by two Las Vegas police officers but survived after a miles-long car chase and shootout in neighboring North Las Vegas. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo (fah-SOO'-loh) told reporters Thursday that William Alfredo Chafoya fired five shots during the Monday night incident, and a woman who had been in a vehicle with Chafoya was wounded in the wrist.>>
The Latest: Judge lets CIA interrogation lawsuit proceed
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror are battling to have a lawsuit from former detainees dismissed. Lawyers for James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen say they were contractors and the CIA was responsible for the interrogations. But the American Civil Liberties Union says the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they>>
Semi trucks catch fire at Flying J truck stop in Post Falls
POST FALL, Idaho - Emergency personnel are on scene of a fire involving two semi trucks at the Flying J in Post Falls. Crews on scene say the truck on the right started the fire and spread to the second truck, but personnel are unsure what sparked the flames. The right truck was carrying potatoes and the left truck was carrying newspaper ads. The driver of the left truck escaped the fire uninjured and crews on scene are currently treating the>>
Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers. The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls. The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both. According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers.>>
Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County. The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area. The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have>>
Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges.>>
Flags fly at half-staff over weekend to honor fallen Washington Marine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Sunday, July 30 in remembrance of Tacoma, Washington native Marine Corporal Collin Schaaff. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Corporal Collin Schaaff,” said Mayor Condon. “We encourage anyone with a flag>>
Ruff day: 12-year-old dog rescued after falling into bay
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Call it Junior's lucky day. On Thursday, the nearly 12-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei and Rottweiler mix got lost from his Miami Beach home, fell into Biscayne Bay, was rescued by a firefighter and later was reunited with his owner thanks to some social media magic. The rescue and reunion were posted on the Miami Beach Fire Rescue's Twitter page.>>
