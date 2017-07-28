Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trum - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age.

“When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.”

But that never happened.

Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a woman.

She told her wife a few years into their marriage.

“It was a very hard thing to do,” said Griffith. “I think I was shaking really hard having to say this thing that I never heard myself even say out loud that I was a transgender person, a transgender female.”

The secret stayed between Griffith and her wife for 22 years.

“It was probably the worst thing that I would ever want people to know about me,” said Griffith. “Probably the most shameful thing at the time, the most embarrassing thing at the time.”

But on April 14th, Griffith shared her secret with her coworkers at Fire Station 3 in Spokane.

“I wrote a really long letter to my brothers and sisters with the full expectation that there were people who I had been in really dangerous situations with before, life and death things, that this friendship that was forged in that, that imp probably going to lose some friends in this,” said Griffith. “But what I found is that everybody stepped up to the plate and loved me.”

That list of people who support Griffith, who is now a captain with the fire department, is Chief Brian Schaeffer.

“Captain Maeve Griffith and her family are members of the SFD family,” Schaeffer wrote in a statement. “And thus we have the highest regard for her and support her in her journey. We will not tolerate any level of bullying, harassment, or behavior that is anything but inclusive for our own people and the people we serve—period.”

Before becoming a firefighter, Griffith was a B-52 navigator and bombardier for the United States Air Force.

After President Donald Trump Tweeted that “the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Griffith had her own response:

“We exist and we're here. We've been a part of your fabric of community, we've defended our nation, and lets just acknowledge that,” said Griffith. “I think eventually it comes down to prejudice and fear of the unknown. But the truth is there have always been transgender people in the military probable since revolutionary times. They didn’t have a name for it, but we've always had people in military who are transgender we always will. But it's whether you let them tell the truth about themselves or not.”

Griffith says Trumps claims that transgender people are a distraction are completely unfounded. In fact, she says his attempted ban is the real distraction.

“If he's doing an outright ban on transgender people and the military told people that it was okay to come out and people believed them on that, and now they're being kicked out for being transgender that's an amazing, disruptive thing, that military leaders will have to deal with,” said Griffith.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:17:23 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:08:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>

  • Kootenai County Lieutenant Paramedic recognized for hard work on and off duty

    Kootenai County Lieutenant Paramedic recognized for hard work on and off duty

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:49:34 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Another busy day at  Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Station 2, but not too busy to recognize one of their own  A Lieutenant Paramedic, Jim Oxenrider, was just named the 2016 American Legion Paramedic of the year for the state of Idaho.  "Jim's a top performer, comes to work everyday with a smile on his face and gives great customer service," said Fire Chief Warren Merritt. "I  was very surprised," said Jim. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Another busy day at  Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Station 2, but not too busy to recognize one of their own  A Lieutenant Paramedic, Jim Oxenrider, was just named the 2016 American Legion Paramedic of the year for the state of Idaho.  "Jim's a top performer, comes to work everyday with a smile on his face and gives great customer service," said Fire Chief Warren Merritt. "I  was very surprised," said Jim. 

    >>

  • Car stolen during Meals on Wheels delivery

    Car stolen during Meals on Wheels delivery

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:20:29 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “Really? You're going to steal someone's car doing meals on wheels?” Sadly, it happened. “They were very, very upset,” Kris Wright said. In her five years, Wright, the director for Meals on Wheels in Coeur d’Alene, says she’s never had this happen. “They have to change all their locks, have to change their phones, their credit cards,” Wright said. Police say it happened on Wednesday. The volunteers were out on 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “Really? You're going to steal someone's car doing meals on wheels?” Sadly, it happened. “They were very, very upset,” Kris Wright said. In her five years, Wright, the director for Meals on Wheels in Coeur d’Alene, says she’s never had this happen. “They have to change all their locks, have to change their phones, their credit cards,” Wright said. Police say it happened on Wednesday. The volunteers were out on 

    >>
    •   