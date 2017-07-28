Hateful message found on local business

Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera.

It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there.

"We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody. We tend to not affiliate with any religion any political party, we're for everybody here," said Brayson Buckner, owner of Krav Maga.

That's why Friday morning's discovery was a little disturbing to find. "Doesn't look like anybody that we've seen around here," said Buckner.

Part of what was written on the paper said, "Krav Maga, you Jew." "Krav Maga is Hebrew for contact combat and comes from Israel. That is probably where he got the Jewish rhetoric from," he said.

Buckner says there's surveillance video of what happened. In the video, it shows someone right around 3:00 a.m. walking up to the business with a backpack and a bag, in what appears to be the sign in their right hand. That person ends up milling around for a while, sitting down, then getting back up, sticking a white piece of paper on the business.

"It's kind of as we call it, a 'telephone tough guy.' Nobody that wants to confront us in person. I mean, if you personally have a problem with what we do, by all means, please come down and talk to us, we'd like to show you around and show you that Krav Maga is a place for everybody," he said.

We called Spokane Police to see if they are investigating this as a hate crime and we have not heard back.

The owner has reported the incident to Crime Check. If you recognize that person, you're asked to call Crime Check. The number is (509) 456-2233.