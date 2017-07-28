Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand.

"It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen.

It's become an eyesore. There's wood, a broken chair and even mail left behind in the alleyway.

Bohlen says people walk their dogs behind the abandoned Albertsons. "There's no workers going back there to look. When they were there, they would go back there and look," said Bohlen.

It's happening almost once every week. He's reported it to Crime Check a couple of times this year and he's hoping someone will take responsibility. "Somebody needs to come up here and at least clean it up every once and a while," he said.

An Albertsons representative told KHQ, "We have contacted a local contractor to pick up all trash at that site, and will also be removing the graffiti. In addition, we will determine what type of structure could work on this site to prevent further dumping and vandalism," said Sara Osborne.



They say they will have contractor to come clean the area on Saturday at 10 a.m.

We also reached out to the city of Spokane. They say you can always file a complaint with them. There is an online form you can fill out. (link: https://my.spokanecity.org/account/report/)

You can also call 311.