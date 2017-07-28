Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -

(AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it.

Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers.

The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues, is among the residents portrayed in Lifetime's movie titled "Flint." Mays is played by Marin Ireland, who co-stars with Betsy Brandt, Jill Scott and Queen Latifah.

Executive producer Neil Meron said the film is intended to spotlight what happened in Flint, including how a united community can force officials to act.

Lifetime's "Flint" debuts Oct. 28.

    •   