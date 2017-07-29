Seattle Public Schools faces potential molestation lawsuit

A 24-year-old woman who says a Seattle Public Schools teacher molested her when she was in elementary school has filed a notice of a potential lawsuit seeking up to $5 million.

The notice was sent Thursday, and Attorney Ashton Dennis tells The Seattle Times that he intends to file a lawsuit at the end of a 60-day waiting period.

The woman contends that as a child she was molested by Phil McGee. McGee pleaded guilty in 2008 to molesting four girls he taught between 2002 and 2006. He was fired in 2006 and his teaching license revoked in 2007. He died in 2009.

The most recent claim doesn't involve the earlier criminal cases.

Seattle Public Schools spokeswoman Kim Schmanke says officials are reviewing the lawsuit notice.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)