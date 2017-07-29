Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday.

KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment.

Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated. Creech reportedly hit the 20-year-old in the face with a rubber mallet and stabbed him seven times. The victim had stab wounds around his neck and also his cheek. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as substantial but not life threatening.

Creech was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first and second degree assault charges