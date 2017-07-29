Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air. The Thunderbirds last appeared at SkyFest in 2014, when 200,000 people showed up.

The Wings of Blue Parachute Team will also be in attendance, jumping into the base from thousands of feet in the air.

Other aerial performers include wing walkers from Third Strike Wingwalkers, demonstrations from a UH-1 Combat Rescue Team, an aerial acrobatics by nationally recognized pilots.

Exciting things are happening on the ground too. With a jet car performance, police K-9 demonstrations, a climbing wall, kids zone and more happening on the base.

Gates for the show open at 9 a.m. and the air show starts at 11 a.m. on both days. Admission is free.

For more details, click here: http://www.fairchildskyfest.com/