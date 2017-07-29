3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

The patrol says the driver over-corrected after driving into the median, sending the vehicle rolling over the pavement and onto the shoulder, where it came to rest on its wheels. One person was ejected and another was partially ejected.

The patrol says the driver was a 61-year-old woman from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. It says she and two passengers died. The two injured passengers were a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl.

The Independent Record reports that no other details about the victims were immediately available.

