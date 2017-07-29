Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.